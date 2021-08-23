GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD held just 10 pips from very strong support at the July low at 1.3590/70.

EURGBP topped exactly at very strong resistance at 8575/90. Shorts need stops above 8600.

GBPNZD in an erratic sideways trend, ranging from 1.9690/70 up to 2.0060/80. Shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 worked perfectly.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD holding very strong support at the July low at 1.3590/70. Longs need stops below 1.3550. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.3520/10 & 1.3460/50.

Longs at 1.3590/70 target 1.3645/55 then first resistance at 1.3675/85. A break higher meets very strong resistance at 1.3725/25 for profit taking on any remaining longs. Shorts need stops above 1.3750.

EURGBP longs at first support at 8500/8490 work as we hit targets 8525/30, 8565/75 & very strong resistance at 8575/90 for a potential 75 pip profit last week. Shorts need stops above 8600. A break above here is a buy signal, targeting 8665/70.

First support at 8545/35.

GBPNZD shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 work as we target first support at 1.9960/50 then second support at 1.9900/90 for a potential 160 pip profit. Expect strong support at 1.9820/00.topped exactly at resistance.

Minor resistance at 1.9970/80. Strong resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80. A break above 2.0100 therefore is a buy signal initially targeting 2.0250/70.

Chart