War in Ukraine led GBP/USD to sell off for a third consecutive day on Monday. The pair has dropped by c. 3.26% since the conflict in the Ukraine began on 24 September to recently trade near 1.3106. No doubt exists that price could drop even more substantially in coming days, but a key question is whether GBP/USD can withstand falling below, or potentially completely avoid the 1.30065 price region.
If it does, market confidence in GBP/USD could easily be restored as continuation of the August 2020 trend upwards would look more promising. The 1.30065 region is at the bottom of a downward flag pattern, the type associated with a bullish reversal.
Should GBP/USD fail to hold close to the 1.30065 region, the prospects of a further drop to the 1.2700 region become closer to a reality. Further below, serious support doesn’t appear until the 1.2500 level. Therefore, keep in mind that 1.30065 acts as just an important barometer of future market sentiment. Traders could be swayed on which side GBP/USD ends up.
For the moment, however, the potential for an upside for GBP/USD should give traders food for though that at somewhere at some point will view GBP/USD as cheap and that market isn’t all that far off those levels. That is certainly different than having no hope of a respite in recent selling.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Pullback towards 0.7300 in sync with commodity prices, Lowe speech eyed
The AUD/USD pair has snapped three-days winning streak after witnessing significant offers near 0.7441. It seems that the antipodean has followed the footprints of the commodity prices and a pullback has been witnessed after a juggernaut rally.
Gold remains in the hands of the bulls with a strong finish near $2,000
Gold spot remained firm throughout New York day and ended towards the highs of $2,002.67 near $1,996. US stocks were sharply lower on Monday as the United States and European allies considered banning Russian oil imports.
EUR/USD retreats towards five-year-old support near 1.0800
EUR/USD fades bounce off the key support line stretched from early 2017. Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 200-week SMA keep sellers hopeful. Late 2019 lows guard recovery moves, multiple levels marked in 2020 lure bears.
Bitcoin panic selling to $30,000 likely if BTC fails to hold this support level
Bitcoin price continues to show very bearish signals that downside pressure is likely to continue. However, early warning signs of a bullish reversal continue to play out despite the current bearish technicals.
The calendar looks light but it actually contains some jewels this week
For Germany, manufacturing orders, industrial production and CPI. We get eurozone GDP on Thursday. In the US, we get CPI on Thursday ahead of the Fed next week.