GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD building a very slow recovery to first resistance at 1.3920/30 & we topped exactly here.
The pair has traded in a 300 pip range for almost 2 months.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19.
GBPNZD breaks lower to the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD minor support at 1.3885/75, best support for the day at 1.3830/20 today. Longs need stops below 1.3800.
We topped exactly at resistance at 1.3920/30. A break higher today targets 1.3950 & 1.3975/85 before a retest of 1.4000/10.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19 (which also held on the retest on Friday). A break higher targets 8750/60.
First support at 8665/55 but below 8645 can target 8630/20 before support at 8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.
GBPNZD tests the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80. We bottomed exactly here but longs need stops below 1.9165. A break lower to targets 1.9105/00.
Holding the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80 targets 1.9260/80 with resistance at 1.9300/20. If we continue higher look for 1.9410/20.
No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy or completeness of this information and opinions expressed may be subject to change without notice.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.