GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD building a very slow recovery to first resistance at 1.3920/30 & we topped exactly here.

The pair has traded in a 300 pip range for almost 2 months.

EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19.

GBPNZD breaks lower to the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD minor support at 1.3885/75, best support for the day at 1.3830/20 today. Longs need stops below 1.3800.

We topped exactly at resistance at 1.3920/30. A break higher today targets 1.3950 & 1.3975/85 before a retest of 1.4000/10.

EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at last week’s high at 8712/19 (which also held on the retest on Friday). A break higher targets 8750/60.

First support at 8665/55 but below 8645 can target 8630/20 before support at 8600/8590. Below 8585 can target 8565/60.

GBPNZD tests the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80. We bottomed exactly here but longs need stops below 1.9165. A break lower to targets 1.9105/00.

Holding the 100 day moving average at 1.9190/80 targets 1.9260/80 with resistance at 1.9300/20. If we continue higher look for 1.9410/20.

No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy or completeness of this information and opinions expressed may be subject to change without notice.

Chart