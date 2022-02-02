GBP/USD technical analysis
-
GBP/USD is making a breakout above MH3.
-
Close above the level should be targeting W H5.
-
The GBP is strong.
-
Inverted/Mirrored cup with the handle pattern.
H4 chart GBP/USD
1. The handle.
2. Swing low.
3. The cup breakout.
4. Target.
The GBP/USD has formed inverted cup with handle pattern. We should see the breakout continuation. Above 1.3550 the price should be moving up. The first target is 1.3571. If the price breaks D H4, next target is W H5 1.3598. The trend is bullish and the GBP is strong. Dollar weakness is apparent now. We are in the NFP week and today's ADP will also be important for the price action and targets. Look for bullish outcome and the bull's strength.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly highs above 1.1300 after dismal US data
EUR/USD is trading at its highest level in a week near 1.1330 in the early American session on Wednesday. The data published by the ADP showed that employment in the US' private sector declined by 301,000 in January, missing the market expectation for an increase of 207,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3600 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum on Wednesday and continues to push higher toward 1.3600. The US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 96.00 after the ADP report showed a surprising decline in private sector employment in January.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,800
Gold is trading in the positive territory above $1,800 as the dollar struggles to find demand on Wednesday The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day following the dismal ADP employment data.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has more room for upside, Ethereum price shows signs of rejection around the $2,789 to $3,167 supply zone and Ripple price continues to consolidate around the $0.604 support level.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.