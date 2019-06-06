GBP/USD Current price: 1.2694

PM May to resign to Tories´ leadership this Friday.

BOE's Governor Carney annual report added nothing new to what the market already knows.

The GBP/USD pair posted a modest daily advance, settling this Thursday at around 1.2690, as the dollar remained under pressure following softer-than-expected figures, while a firmer EUR post-ECB underpinned European currencies. The absence of political and Brexit-related news also helped the Sterling. There were no relevant macroeconomic releases in the UK, although BOE's Governor Carney presented the central bank's annual report, saying that policymakers may have to raise interest rates if the economy performs as the MPC expects, although clarifying that if that happens, it will be gradual and to a limited extent. Nothing new there that can boost the Pound. Friday's calendar has little to offer, as the central bank will present the Consumer Inflation Expectations report.

From a technical perspective, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair was unable to surpass its previous weekly high at 1.2743, neither able to recover above the ascendant trend line broken Wednesday. The pair held above a mild bullish 20 SMA, while the 100 SMA heads south, converging with the shorter one in the current price zone, while technical indicators in the mentioned timeframe ease within positive levels, now about to enter negative territory. The pair would need to surpass the critical 1.2745 price zone to be able to gather additional strength, quite unlikely considering the upcoming political turmoil, as PM May is set to resign to Tories´ leadership this Friday.

Support levels: 1.2680 1.2640 1.2605

Resistance levels: 1.2745 1.2790 1.2830

