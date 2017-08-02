GBP/USD in search of a firm direction, 1.2550 holds the key

Both the GBP/USD and the EUR/USD major traded with mild negative bias during Asian session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair once again failed to move past the 1.2550 resistance area and retreated back to 1.2500 mark, while the EUR/USD pair was seen struggling to recovery back above 1.0700 handle despite of a late recovery in the previous session.

On Wednesday, the US Dollar reversed early gains, assisting the GBP/USD pair to rebound from the 1.2475 support area and build on Tuesday's sharp recovery. The EUR/USD pair also staged a recovery, after touching multi-day lows at 1.0640 level. In absence of any fundamental drivers, Wednesday's could be attributed to recent comments from the new Trump administration about the greenback's strength, which has been weighing on the buck in the recent past.

Meanwhile, investors continued to watch developments surrounding the political situation in Euro-zone, with the upcoming elections in France posing a risk to any near-term recovery for the shared currency. From the UK, the lower house of Parliament voted to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s bill to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty but the British Pound showed a modest reaction and was solely driven by the US Dollar dynamics.

There are no macroeconomic releases scheduled during European trading session on Thursday and from the US economic docket, the only data that would be looked upon for some impetus includes the weekly jobless claims.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

The pair continues facing fresh supply around mid-1.2500s, nearing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1987-1.2706 recent recovery move. Hence, a subsequent weakness back below 1.2500 mark, leading to a break through 1.2475 level (yesterday’s low), is likely to accelerate the slide towards an important confluence support near 1.2435-30 region, comprising of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. A convincing break below the said confluence support might now turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards retesting 1.2350 support area (50% Fibonacci retracement level) before eventually dropping below 1.2300 handle and aim towards testing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2265 region.

Meanwhile on the upside, sustained move above 1.2550 immediate hurdle should now accelerate the up-move beyond 1.2600 handle, towards its next important resistance near 1.2655-60 area. The bullish trajectory could further get extended towards recent multi-week highs resistance near 1.2700 round figure mark.

EUR/USD

Despite of yesterday’s recovery, the pair remains below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 downfall and hence, remains vulnerable to extend its recent downslide towards 50day SMA support near 1.0600 round figure mark, en-route 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.0565-60 region.

On the flip side, momentum above 1.0700 handle could get extended towards 1.0745-50 horizontal level but any subsequent up-move should remain capped at 100-day SMA strong hurdle near 1.0785-90 region. Only a decisive move above this strong resistance would negate near-term bearish bias and pave way for resumption of the pair’s prior recovery move.