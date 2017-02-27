GBP/USD holds near-term trading range as US GDP and Trump speech looms

After yesterday's sideways move, the US Dollar continued with its range bound price action and was little changed as investors remained cautious ahead of the US President Donald Trump's first address to Congress. Investors will closely watch Trump's speech for any additional details over his pro-growth economic policies. Any details of the proposed plans or even a specific timeline might now be enough to spark a fresh US Dollar rally.

On the economic data front, preliminary (second estimate) US GDP print for the fourth-quarter of 2016, followed by Chicago PMI and Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index would also be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

GBP/USD

The pair remained under some selling pressure and touched a three-week low near the 1.2385 region in wake of a news report that UK Prime Minister Theresa May was preparing for another Scottish independence referendum. The pair, however, managed to bounce off lows after the latest US economic data released on Monday showed durable goods orders rose 1.8% in January, while ex-transport orders contracted -0.2%.

The pair rebounded from sub-1.2400 important horizontal support level and hence, a subsequent recovery back above mid-1.2400s, reinforced near-term trading range. Above 1.2450 level, the pair is likely to surpass 1.2470 horizontal level, and 1.2500 psychological mark, and head towards testing 1.2420 resistance area ahead of 1.2550-55 trading range resistance.

Meanwhile on the downside, weakness below 1.2400 handle might continue to find support near 1.2385-80 region, which if broken decisively would confirm a break down. On a convincing break below 1.2380 support area the pair is likely to turn vulnerable to slide below 1.2300 round figure mark and head towards testing its next support near 1.2255-50 region.

EUR/USD

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD major spiked to one-week high level but once again failed to sustain its strength above 1.0600 handle and retreated to test a short-term ascending trend-channel support. Considering the pair’s recent slide from monthly highs, the ascending trend-channel constitutes towards formation of a bearish continuation chart pattern, Flag. Hence, a decisive break below the channel support, currently near 1.0570-65 region, would confirm a break down and drag the pair back towards 1.0530 intermediate horizontal support ahead of 1.0500 psychological mark. The break down momentum could further get extended towards 1.0455-50 area (Jan. 11 lows), en-route 1.0430-25 support.

On the flip side, 1.0600 handle might continue to restrict any immediate upside above which the pair is likely to surpass 1.0630 level (yesterday’s high) and head towards testing the trend-channel resistance near 1.0650 region. A convincing move above the channel resistance would negate the bearish formation and pave way for continuation of the pair’s near-term recovery trend, initially towards 1.0700 handle and eventually towards 1.0765-70 horizontal zone.