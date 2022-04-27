Aside from the ongoing war in Ukraine, prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China weighed on the market. The recent data indicating the UK economy is under the stress of rising living costs contributes to the negative outlook. In addition, the Bank of England's likelihood of increasing interest rates in the future is diminishing. On the other hand, in the short term, the USD bulls are in control on the back of the aggressive hawkish tone from Fed officials. That said, the GBP/USD pair is likely to depreciate further.
Technical view
GBP/USD is trading in the red for the fifth consecutive day on the daily chart. The broad sell-off for the pound is ongoing, with sellers dragging the price below yesterday's low. If negative momentum persists, immediate support will come from the 1.24938 mark, which aligns with the 61.8% retracement of the prior uptrend from March 2020 to June 2021. We can expect some consolidation around this level before sellers gain new strength to overcome this hurdle. If that's the case, a decisive break below this level, the 1.22578 can consider the following resistance to halt the downtrend. Nevertheless, Having this level broken, selling pressure may push the price to face the 1.20169 mark around the 78.6% Fibonacci level.
On the flip side, should buyers show up to retake market control, the pair may gain traction towards the broken channel support line and back up to the 50% level around 1.28287. even if that happens, we still need a clear break above this hurdle to evidence a bullish reversal.
As momentum oscillators show a bearish bias at their extremes, this could signify that sellers are getting tired. RSI is declining in the oversold area towards the 21 level, and momentum has fallen sharply from the 100-baseline. The MACD histogram is dipping further into negative territory below its signal line.
Trading forex and other financial instruments involve a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. Traders must carefully consider their trading objectives, financial situation, risk appetite, and level of experience before stepping into margin trading with Inveslo. There's a risk of losing more than the trader’s initial investment. The higher the leverage, the more the risk, which can go or against you. Traders are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
