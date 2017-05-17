GBP/USD: holding at tops on dollar's weakness

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2964

The GBP/USD pair jumped to a fresh weekly high of 1.2977, holding nearby heading into the US session. The movement came as a consequence of continued dollar's selling rather than Pound self strength, as data coming from the UK this morning was mixed. The unemployment rate in the UK fell to its lowest in 42 years, to 4.6%, although wages remained subdued, up by 2.1% in the same period, whilst Claimant Count Change rose more than expected by 19.4K during last month. The pair once again pared gains on an approach to the critical 1.3000 level, retaining a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the pair has been holding near, but below the mentioned level for over for over three weeks. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have lost upward momentum within positive territory, with the Momentum back to neutral territory, although a modestly bullish 20 SMA heads higher and provides support around 1.2905. These last weeks' range has been limited to the downside by buying interest around 1.2830, with a clear break either below it or above 1.3000 triggering some directional move that should extend for the next couple of sessions.

Support levels: 1.2950 1.2905 1.2865

Resistance levels: 1.2995 1.3030 1.3070

