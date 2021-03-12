GBP/USD hits the next target of 1.4000/20

GBP/USD – EUR/GBP

GBPUSD beat key resistance at 1.3950/60 to top exactly at the next target of 1.4000/20.

EURGBP beaks lower towards the next target of 8560/50 with a break below 8540 acting as the next sell signal.

Daily Analysis

GBPUSD hits the next target of 1.4000/20. If we continue higher look for 1.4055/65 today.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 1.3955/45. Further losses meet a buying opportunity at 1.3900/1.3890 with stops below 1.3875.

EURGBP holding first support at 8560/50 allows a recovery to 8588/94 with further resistance at 8505/15.

We held minor support at 8560/50 but a break below 8540 is the next sell signal, targeting 8500/8490.

