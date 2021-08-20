GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD

GBPUSD lower as predicted to the next target of 1.3670/55 & as far as 1.3619 this morning.

EURGBP longs at first support at 8500/8490 worked perfectly as we hit targets of 8525/30 & 8565/75.

GBPNZD in an erratic sideways trend, ranging from 1.9690/70 up to 2.0060/80. Shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 worked perfectly.

Daily analysis

GBPUSD hit the next target of 1.3670/55 as we look for a retest of very strong support at the July low at 1.3590/70. Longs need stops below 1.3550. A weekly close below here is an important sell signal for the start of next week.

Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.3670/80 & strong resistance at 1.3725/35.

EURGBP longs at first support at 8500/8490 it target 8525/30 & 8565/75. Very strong resistance at 8575/90. Shorts need stops above 8600. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for the start of next week, targeting 8665/70.

First support at 8535/25, second support at 8500/8490.

GBPNZD beat minor resistance at 1.9900/20 targeting 1.9980/1.2000 & resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80. The pair topped exactly here. A break above 2.0100 therefore is a buy signal initially targeting 2.0250/70.

Shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 work as we target first support at 1.9960/50 then second support at 1.9900/90. Expect strong support at 1.9820/00.

Chart