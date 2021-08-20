GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD lower as predicted to the next target of 1.3670/55 & as far as 1.3619 this morning.
EURGBP longs at first support at 8500/8490 worked perfectly as we hit targets of 8525/30 & 8565/75.
GBPNZD in an erratic sideways trend, ranging from 1.9690/70 up to 2.0060/80. Shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 worked perfectly.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD hit the next target of 1.3670/55 as we look for a retest of very strong support at the July low at 1.3590/70. Longs need stops below 1.3550. A weekly close below here is an important sell signal for the start of next week.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.3670/80 & strong resistance at 1.3725/35.
EURGBP longs at first support at 8500/8490 it target 8525/30 & 8565/75. Very strong resistance at 8575/90. Shorts need stops above 8600. A weekly close above here is a buy signal for the start of next week, targeting 8665/70.
First support at 8535/25, second support at 8500/8490.
GBPNZD beat minor resistance at 1.9900/20 targeting 1.9980/1.2000 & resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80. The pair topped exactly here. A break above 2.0100 therefore is a buy signal initially targeting 2.0250/70.
Shorts at resistance at the 2021 high of 2.0060/80 work as we target first support at 1.9960/50 then second support at 1.9900/90. Expect strong support at 1.9820/00.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off the lows as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading below 1.17 but off the lows. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases. German PPI beat estimates with 1.9% MoM.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Coinbase to add $500 million in crypto including Ether, DeFi tokens on balance sheet
Coinbase has gotten the green light to invest $500 million in leading cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet. The firm aims to be the first publicly traded company to hold Ether, DeFi tokens, and various digital assets.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?