GBP/USD – EUR/GBP
GBPUSD hit the buying opportunity at 1.3820/00 but longs were stopped below1.3785.
EURGBP held a range of 8594-8669 last week.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD holding below 1.3820 today is a medium term sell signal targeting1.3780/70 then 1.3715/05.
Gains are likely to be limited in what could be a developing bear trend. Minorresistance at 1.3890/1.3900. Unlikely but a break higher meets strong resistance at1.3950/60.
EURGBP minor resistance at 8660/70 then key resistance at 8700/8710. A breakabove 8730 however targets 8750/60, perhaps as far as resistance at 8790/8800.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
