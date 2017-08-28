GBP/USD: headed towards 1.3000?

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2918

The GBP/USD pair trades higher this Monday, pressuring an early high set at 1.2924 ahead of the US opening. The Pound is among the best performer in a dull Monday and despite London's being off on holidays. Hopes for a softer Brexit, and broad dollar's weakness are backing the pair today, although bulls are still struggling for a bullish breakout of the strong static resistance around 1.2920/30, from where the pair retreated since mid August. Softer-than-expected US data just released is backing the intraday advance, while technical readings in the 4 hours chart also support further advances, as the price keeps advancing above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator aims higher around 65. The Momentum, however, retreats modestly, rather reflecting the limited volume than suggesting an upcoming bearish move. The pair could remain within the current range ahead of Tuesday, as Brexit negotiations will start late Monday in Brussels, and headlines coming from the meeting may affect it. An upward acceleration through the mentioned resistance, should see the pair quickly extending up to 1.2965, with an unlikely break beyond this last exposing the 1.3000 threshold.

Support levels: 1.2870 1.2835 1.2800

Resistance levels: 1.2930 1.2965 1.3000

