The British economy has had very turbulent years, including the British pound situation. An exit from the European Union may have undermined the British currency's authority, and then the British economy was hit by the pandemic. The British Isles may have a severe energy crisis and high inflation.

Since the beginning of this year, the British pound has lost over 15% of its value against the US dollar. That makes the GBP the second weakest currency in the world of major currencies, right after the Japanese yen, losing over 19%. Additionally, if the 2014 peak is taken as a reference point, the loss of GBP against USD may be around 30%. Consequently, the market has reached levels that were last seen in 1985.

British pound after hard times

The two significant lows in the USD 1.1400 area appeared due to both Brexit and the pandemic. Currently, this level seems to be tested for the third time. Today, further disappointing data from the British economy may have contributed to the pound's weakness.

UK retail sales fell 1.6% in August compared to the previous month, the Office for National Statistics reported on Friday. The regression was more significant than analysts expected. Monthly Sales fell for the first time since July 2021. According to the data summarised by the BBN website, sales in non-food stores dropped 1.9% MoM; Car Sales fell by 1.7%, and Sales in grocery stores were lower by 0.8%. As a result of weakening consumer demand and thus probably the entire British economy, investors seem to be abandoning the GBP, which is today morning the weakest against the USD since the 1980s.

Rate hikes are not helping GBP

It also seems that the expectations for interest rate hikes in the UK are not helping the pound either. Some analysts note that the GBP is moving like an emerging market currency. These may be characterised by the fact that the higher the investment risk, the lower the exchange rate, despite interest rate increases. Although interest rates in the UK may be higher than in the US over time, investors still seem to turn away from the pound. Under these circumstances, it appears that it will be hard for the British currency to regain investor confidence.