GBP/USD: giving back ground on polls

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2949 at the beginning of the day, extending its Monday's gains, although the positive momentum faded as the latest YouGov opinion model showed that May's Conservative party is likely to fall 22 seats short of majority in the upcoming June 8th election. The pair accelerated its slide ahead of Wall Street's opening, breaking below 1.2880 and poised to extend its slide limited as in the 4 hours chart, the is breaking through a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned south, with the RSI already within bearish territory. At this point, the pair has scope to extend its decline towards 1.2840 first, and 1.2800 later, but cautious is recommended ahead of the upcoming election, as wild spikes any side of the board can be triggered by new polls' headlines.

