In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 was once again higher, as it was announced that house prices had risen by their most since 2007.
Data from Mortgage lender Halifax showed that prices rose by 1.7% from August to September, which is the largest monthly rise in 15-years..
Annually, prices were up to 7.4% , an increase of 0.2% from the same period last year, and comes as consumer prices have rapidly risen in recent months.
This comes as the energy crisis in the UK continues, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stating that the, “Government will not bail out failed companies, there cannot be a reward for irresponsible management”.
GBPUSD rebounded on the news, hitting an intraday high of 1.3638, with the FTSE 100 closing 1.17% lower.
S&P 500 rebounds as Jobless claims fall
The benchmark S&P 500 was up for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as jobless claims fell by more than expected.
Figures from the Labor Department, showed that claims for unemployment benefits dropped by 38,000 to 326,000 last week.
This comes after it was initially expected that applications would come in at 348,000 for the week that ended October 2nd.
However, with today’s numbers surpassing expectations, markets are now eagerly anticipating tomorrow’s NFP release, to be the most impressive rise in jobs in recent months.
As of writing, the S&P 500 was trading 1.32% higher
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755 awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.