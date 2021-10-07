In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 was once again higher, as it was announced that house prices had risen by their most since 2007.

Data from Mortgage lender Halifax showed that prices rose by 1.7% from August to September, which is the largest monthly rise in 15-years..

Annually, prices were up to 7.4% , an increase of 0.2% from the same period last year, and comes as consumer prices have rapidly risen in recent months.

This comes as the energy crisis in the UK continues, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stating that the, “Government will not bail out failed companies, there cannot be a reward for irresponsible management”.

GBPUSD rebounded on the news, hitting an intraday high of 1.3638, with the FTSE 100 closing 1.17% lower.

S&P 500 rebounds as Jobless claims fall

The benchmark S&P 500 was up for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as jobless claims fell by more than expected.

Figures from the Labor Department, showed that claims for unemployment benefits dropped by 38,000 to 326,000 last week.

This comes after it was initially expected that applications would come in at 348,000 for the week that ended October 2nd.

However, with today’s numbers surpassing expectations, markets are now eagerly anticipating tomorrow’s NFP release, to be the most impressive rise in jobs in recent months.

As of writing, the S&P 500 was trading 1.32% higher