GBP/USD: gaining bearish traction

The GBP/USD pair extends its decline early US session, breaking below last week's low and nearing the 1.3000 level. There were no major news coming from the UK, with the Sterling easing amid self-weakness. The UK won't release any relevant data until next Thursday, when it will unveil June industrial and manufacturing production data, and trade balance, expected in line with May's figures. A surprise decline, however, will probably pressure further the Sterling. The technical picture is bearish, with further slides expected on a break below the key level, and targeting then the 1.2965 level, given that in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads sharply lower above the current level, while technical indicators have resumed their declines and stand near oversold levels.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.