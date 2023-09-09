In this forex trading video we cover the entry,exit reasons and management for our forex trade today on the GBP/USD & how you can trade the forex structure on Daily, 4, 1 Hourly, 15 minutes charts and how you can target the yesterdays lows. In the last few videos we covered the steps to find and trade structure. In this video you will learn how we traded the GBP/USD structure today using the trading charts and price action.
HOW TO FIND CONSISTENTLY PROFITABLE TRADING IDEAS ON THE DAILY BASIS (trading strategy to trade forex structure):
1) Clear direction & structure (Combine at least two time-frames)
2) Price close to the Support/Resistance (Do not buy the top/Sell the low!)
3) Bullish/Bearish PA with sizeable Risk:Reward ratio
This forex trading video covers the trading strategy for forex structure, trading the forex major pairs after price bounced from S&Rs and showed us bearish forex price action momentum. You will learn how to target yesterday highs and lows. Risk management and trading psychologys are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. When you will learn this forex trading strategy on structure you will be able to find forex day trades consistently on week to week basis. In this forex trade video you will also learn very important tips on your trading psychology and mindset for your long-term forex trading success. In this forex trading video we discussed the reason behind taking this those forex trades, trading strategy, top-down approach using the price action, support & resistance zones, timing and most importantly - trading psychology and risk management. Without those two you will not be able to succeed as a trader. Remember this!
Learning to trade the markets is an investment in yourself. You can become successful forex trader if you practice your skills and mindset for a long time. Becoming a successful swing trader, day trader or scalping trader is possible if you have simple, powerful forex trading strategy, if you manage the risk and have right trading psychology. Swing trading the forex market (or stock or futures market) take little bit of more time, but once you become great swing trader you will be able to pull pips, returns out of the market consistently.In this live forex swing trading video you will learn how to approach the markets on daily basis using the market structure, patterns, price action and behaviour.
Key to long-term trading success is simple forex trading strategy, managing your trading risk, being patient, disciplined forex trader and your ability to listen to what the markets are telling you. In forex trading you will have winning and losing trades, but what is important is that your learn to accept your losing trades and focus on the next trade without getting emotionally attached to winning or losing trades. Your forex trading success as a forex swing trader or day trader is not measured by making one or few trades, but over your consistency on the long-term and trying to be best trader as possible in present moment. Having simple forex strategy with right risk management rules and having the right trading mindset!
Our live forex swing trading and day trading videos covers technical analysis, price action on forex pairs using the high-timeframes and market environement explaining why we took, and how we will manage our live forex trades. Simple trading approach with powerful money management rules and simple trading rules combined with right trading mindset, psychology is the key to long-term success in trading forex.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 in the American session on Friday as the upbeat market mood reflected by rising US stocks doesn't allow the USD to gather strength. The pair, however, remains on track to close the eighth straight week in negative territory.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2500 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains but finds it difficult to surpass 1.2500 on Friday. The bullish opening in Wall Street makes it difficult for the USD to continue to outperform its rivals and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats to $1,920 area as US yields rebound from session lows
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,920 in the American trading hours on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.25% after spending the first half of the day in negative territory, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
CEO David Michery attempts to stall NASDAQ for time
MULN has gained 1.7% in Friday’s premarket in sharp contrast to the leading equity indices. Part of the reason appears to be encouragement that Mullen management is fighting back against NASDAQ’s delisting announcement by attempting to appeal the decision.