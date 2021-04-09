In this live forex swing trade, we cover the forex trading strategy for GBP/USD live forex swing trade we took this week twice. We covered the entry,exit reasons and management for GBP/USD swing trade and the importance of mindset and risk management in trading forex. On this forex pair we looked to sell the GBP against the USD as we saw the price action is clearly pointing out there is a possible continuation lower. If price action is saying we have clear forex trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounces from major fore resistance zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading strategy, plan.
This live forex swing trading video on GBP/USD covers the trading strategy, psychology mindset and risk management for our swing forex trade after the price bounced from resistance and showed us possible bearish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychology are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex trader. Check this live GBP/USD forex swing trade, management and forex breakout strategy video to improve your trading process.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
