In this live forex swing trade, we cover the forex trading strategy for GBP/USD live forex swing trade we took this week twice. We covered the entry,exit reasons and management for GBP/USD swing trade and the importance of mindset and risk management in trading forex. On this forex pair we looked to sell the GBP against the USD as we saw the price action is clearly pointing out there is a possible continuation lower. If price action is saying we have clear forex trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounces from major fore resistance zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading strategy, plan.

