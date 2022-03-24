In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of GBPUSD. As our members know, the pair shows bearish sequences in the cycle from the June 1st 2021 peak. Incomplete structure calls for a further decline. The pair has made 3 waves bounce recently, that has reached our selling zone. We recommended members to avoid buying and keep selling rallies in 3,7,11 swings. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and the trading strategy.
GBP/USD H1 Elliott Wave analysis 03.22.2022
GBPUSD is correcting the cycle from the February 18th peak. Recovery shows incomplete sequences at the moment. Consequently we are calling for upside in near term toward 1.3298-1.3348 area to complete 2 red recovery. Although expecting more upside we recommended members to avoid buying the pair in proposed push up. Strategy is waiting for Blue Box to be reached before selling the pair. As the main trend is bearish we expect sellers to appear at the blue box for 3 waves pull back at least. Once pull back reaches 50 Fibs against the ((x)) black low, we will make short position risk free ( put SL at BE) and take partial profits. Invalidation for the trade would be break above 1.618 fibs extension: 1.3436.
GBP/USD H1 Elliott Wave analysis 03.23.2022
The pair reached equal legs area at 1.3298 and made turn lower from there. We got a decent reaction from the blue box. As a result , members who took short trades made positions risk free ( Put SL at BE) and took partial profits. At this stage we see potential for another leg up within the cycle from the low. One of the reason for calling another leg up in GBPUSD is EURUSD which shows higher high sequences from the 03/07 low. Alternatively if 1.3085 pivot gives up we can already have 2 red completed at the current high 1.3299. We should keep in mind that extremes from the lows are already reached and another leg up doesn’t need to happen.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
