GBP/USD Forecast: Wild whipsaw set to continue as BOE cut is on a knife's edge

- GBP/USD has been hesitating in response to upbeat UK PMI data.
- Speculation about the BOE and coronavirus headlines are likely to move markets.
- Friday's four-hour chart shows is pointing to the upside.
Is the future bright enough for the Bank of England? Markit's forward-looking Purchasing Managers' Indexes beat expectations and lower the chances for a rate cut in next week's critical decision, but uncertainty remains high.
The PMI for the services sector – Britain's largest – came out considerably above expectations with 52.9 points, indicating a return to meaningful growth. The Manufacturing PMI also exceeded estimates with 49.8 points – yet this statistic is just below the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction.
The rise in business sentiment is undoubtedly encouraging news, but the lack of a fully convincing manufacturing figure may keep the "Old Lady" on course to reducing borrowing costs next week.
The pound came under immense selling pressure last week, as retail sales, inflation, and Gross Domestic Product figures missed expectations. Moreover, officials at the BOE seemed to be laying the ground to cutting rates.
The mood substantially improved this week with an upbeat jobs report and improvement in other figures, culminating with Friday's PMIs.
To cut or not to cut? Higher certainty can be attached to volatility – GBP/USD is likely to chop around in response to analysts' fresh estimates about the BOE's move.
Beyond the BOE
The coronavirus outbreak continues dominating the headlines as China shuts down transport to additional towns and cancels more New Year's celebrations. However, the World Health Organization's decision not to declare a global emergency has eased market tensions. The safe-haven US dollar and yen have come under some pressure but further headlines may boost the greenback.
One week ahead of Brexit, and uncertainty about future EU-UK relations has been somewhat pushed to the sidelines. Prime Minister Boris Johnson still aims to clinch a trade deal with Brussels, and later with Washington, as soon as possible. However, many doubt that a quick accord can be achieved.
Overall, further reactions to the PMIs and speculation about the BOE are likely to dominate sterling trading, with brief spells of impact from other news.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar's recent slide has sent it below the 200 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. On the other hand, it is trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs and momentum remains to the upside. The Relative Strength Index is now around 50, moving away from the 70 level – thus out of overbought conditions.
Overall, bulls remain in the lead.
Support awaits at 1.3080, a swing high from earlier this week. IT is followed by 1.3035, which provided support. Next, we find 1.2955, which is January's low.
Resistance awaits at Thursday's high of 1.3150. It is closely followed by the recent peak of 1.3172. Next, we find 1.3210 and 1.3285.
