GBP/USD Forecast: Why this Boris Bounce may have reached its limits

GBP/USD has been on the rise amid the PM's discharge from hospital and dollar weakness.

Concerns about the government's handling of the crisis and the extended lockdown may weigh on the pound.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing overbought conditions.

Boris Bounce – the term coined for the effect that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide victory had on the economy is now relevant for another reason. The PM has been recovering at Chequers after having a near-death experience due to COVID-19. The British public's sigh of relief of Johnson's comeback is also reflected in the pound. The day to day operations are still run by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, but the PM's improving condition provides confidence.

GBP/USD has also been benefiting from the US dollar's weakness. The safe-haven currency is edging lower as stock markets rise, partially fueled by China's better-than-expected trade balance figures. Beijing reported only modest falls in exports and imports in March.

Returning to the UK, that "Boris Bounce" may have reached its limits. The number of UK coronavirus cases has topped 89,000 amid the government's struggle to provide sufficient tests, admitting that it has room to learn from Germany's experience. Deaths are above 11,000 and may rise at a faster clip once new mortalities in care homes are added.

According to the Guardian, Britain missed three opportunities to join an EU scheme to bulk-buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a scandal that may cause pessimism. Markets are mostly worried about the shuttering of the economy, which will likely be extended through May 7, according to the Times. The longer it lasts, the greater the damage.

On the other side of the pond, US President Donald Trump wants to open up the economy soon amid tentative signs of flattening the curve. However, his claim to have the ultimate authority on lockdowns is causing a clash with state governors. While the US is also seeing tentative signs of slowing the spread of the virus, return to normal may still be some way off.

The return from the long Easter holiday may see higher volatility. Coronavirus figures from the US and the UK are on investors' radars, with speculation about returning to normal also eyed.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is just above 70 – indicating overbought conditions. On the other hand, momentum is to the upside and the currency pair trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

The daily high of 1.2575 is the immediate resistance line. It is followed by 1.2635 and 1.2710, which played roles in early March, before the collapse.

Support awaits at 1.2490, which was a stubborn cap in late March and early April. It is followed by 1.24, a psychologically significant level which is also the confluence of the 50 and 200 SMAs. The next levels to watch are 1.2280 and 1.2165.