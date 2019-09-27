GBP/USD Forecast: Why it bounced here any why it is set to resume its falls

GBP/USD bounced at a critical technical confluence.

BOE dovishness, weak economic indicators, and political chaos all weigh.

US data may add to GBP/USD's misery.

GBP/USD may have found a bottom – but only a temporary one. The currency pair hit a low at 1.2270 – which is where the 200 Simple Moving Average met the price. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index dipped below 30 – indicating oversold conditions. Both technical factors can explain the bounce.

However, adverse developments point to fresh falls.

The pound dropped after Michael Saunders, a member of the Bank of England, said that Brexit uncertainty is already weighing on the economy and may justify cutting interest rates. Until today's comments, Saunders had been supporting rate hikes. When a hawk turns dovish, markets take note and start a sell-off.

Saunders may well have a point. Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay meets Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier later today amid reports that the bloc has lowered its expectations for any breakthrough in talks about the UK's exit. Brussels sees the British "non-papers" as insufficient. Moreover, the EU has doubts if prime minister Boris Johnson can muster a majority in parliament.

Chaotic scenes seen in the House of Commons on Wednesday and the PM's aggressive approach fail to inspire confidence. On Thursday, lawmakers decided to reject the ruling Conservative Party's motion to suspend parliament for three days next week – to accommodate to its annual conference – thus keeping tensions high.

And the BOE official may also be looking at the data and finding reasons to be worried. Jaguar Land Rover – a British carmaker – is joining its peers BMW and Toyota in shutting down factories in November – and considering layoffs due to Brexit uncertainty.

The toll that uncertainty is taking is not unique to large firms. A survey by the Federation of Small Businesses has shown that 39% of small companies fear a no-deal Brexit will have an adverse effect while only 11% see a positive one.

The focus shifts to the US as a big bulk of data is due out. Durable Goods Orders stand with mixed data on the cards.

See US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions

Inflation figures and an update on consumer sentiment are also eyed. It is essential to note that money managers may adjust their portfolios as the third quarter draws to an end – potentially triggering choppy action.

US President Donald Trump is in trouble due to the Ukraine scandal – but the impact on GBP/USD currently seems negligible

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

As mentioned earlier, GBP/USD found a bottom – but it may be temporary. Momentum remains to the downside and the currency pair trades below the 50 and 100 SMAs.

Support awaits at 1.2235, which was a low point in early September and where the uptrend support line – broken earlier this week – was formed. Next, we find 1.2190, which was a support line in late August. It is followed by 1.2155 that was a swing low back then. 1.2110 and 1.2065 follow.

Resistance awaits at 1.2360, which capped GBP/USD on its way up in early September. 1.2390 separated ranges during September and 1.2415 provided support before the recent fall.