GBP/USD Forecast: Why bulls may have the upper hand, US Retail Sales eyed

GBP/USD has been hovering around 1.38, struggling to benefit from weak US data.

Upbeat UK inflation figures and the end of the reshuffling support sterling.

Thursday's four-hour chart is showing cable has surpassed key SMAs.

He stays – Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will hold onto his position after Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled the government. The PM's decision to leave Sunak – seen as a safe pair of hands but also an emerging political rival – provides some calm to markets. Johnson stamped his authority mostly in non-economic positions.

Another reason for sterling bulls to be hopeful comes from UK inflation figures. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has hit 3.2% YoY in August, higher than expected and outside the Bank of England's desired 1-3% range. Are rate hikes coming? The BOE meets next week and could signal a hike could come sooner than later.

On the other side of the pond, another US inflation figure missed estimates – Import Prices surprisingly dropped by 0.3% MoM in August, contrary to expectations of a rise of the same scale. That publication on Wednesday piles on top of Tuesday's downbeat Core CPI and implies lower chances for bond-buying tapering by the Federal Reserve.

However, some see the fall in inflation as a sign of dwindling demand and an economic cooldown – and that supports the safe-haven dollar, countering the other factors. US Retail Sales for August are eyed on Thursday, and they are expected to show the second consecutive month of falls. Does a low bar leave room for an upside surprise? That could– contrary to intuition – weigh on the greenback amid diminishing demand for safety.

Overall, there are enough factors to keep cable bid despite various concerns.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar has surpassed the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart – completing a trio of wins after having topped the 100 and 200 SMAs earlier. momentum and the Relative Strength Index are balanced.

Initial resistance awaits at 1.3850, the daily high and the next line to watch is 1.3895, the quadruple top that was temporarily breached. Further up, 1.3910 is the next level to watch.

Support awaits at 1.3775, which is the weekly low, followed by 1.3730, which was a swing low last week. Further down, 1.3640 comes into play.