GBP/USD Forecast: Why bulls may have the upper hand, US Retail Sales eyed

- GBP/USD has been hovering around 1.38, struggling to benefit from weak US data.
- Upbeat UK inflation figures and the end of the reshuffling support sterling.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is showing cable has surpassed key SMAs.
He stays – Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will hold onto his position after Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled the government. The PM's decision to leave Sunak – seen as a safe pair of hands but also an emerging political rival – provides some calm to markets. Johnson stamped his authority mostly in non-economic positions.
Another reason for sterling bulls to be hopeful comes from UK inflation figures. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has hit 3.2% YoY in August, higher than expected and outside the Bank of England's desired 1-3% range. Are rate hikes coming? The BOE meets next week and could signal a hike could come sooner than later.
On the other side of the pond, another US inflation figure missed estimates – Import Prices surprisingly dropped by 0.3% MoM in August, contrary to expectations of a rise of the same scale. That publication on Wednesday piles on top of Tuesday's downbeat Core CPI and implies lower chances for bond-buying tapering by the Federal Reserve.
However, some see the fall in inflation as a sign of dwindling demand and an economic cooldown – and that supports the safe-haven dollar, countering the other factors. US Retail Sales for August are eyed on Thursday, and they are expected to show the second consecutive month of falls. Does a low bar leave room for an upside surprise? That could– contrary to intuition – weigh on the greenback amid diminishing demand for safety.
See US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
Overall, there are enough factors to keep cable bid despite various concerns.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has surpassed the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart – completing a trio of wins after having topped the 100 and 200 SMAs earlier. momentum and the Relative Strength Index are balanced.
Initial resistance awaits at 1.3850, the daily high and the next line to watch is 1.3895, the quadruple top that was temporarily breached. Further up, 1.3910 is the next level to watch.
Support awaits at 1.3775, which is the weekly low, followed by 1.3730, which was a swing low last week. Further down, 1.3640 comes into play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.1800, ECB’s Lagarde, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD reverses recent gains, offered around intraday low near 1.1810 ahead of Thursday’s European session. Sour sentiment backs USD rebound despite pre-Fed dilemma, mixed comments from ECB policymakers. Bulls need Lagarde to join ECB hawks, softer US Retail Sales for August.
GBP/USD pares daily gains near 1.3850 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD treads water on Thursday in the early European trading hours. The pair pushed above the 1.3850 mark in the overnight session on higher-than-expected inflation data.
Gold: Break below $1,780 will shift the bias back in favour of the bears
Gold witnessed fresh selling on Wednesday and reversed the previous day's positive move to one-week tops, triggered by the softer US CPI report. A weaker dollar failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Uniswap bulls contemplate 20% gains
Uniswap price tried to undo the September 7 crash in the last 48 hours but is currently experiencing a slowdown. As the buyers recuperate, UNI is likely to go on another explosive uptrend. A 20% upswing to $31.39 is likely after a minor retracement.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.