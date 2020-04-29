GBP/USD Forecast: Well-positioned to take advantage of dollar weakness, no lockdown for bulls

GBP/USD has been hesitant to rise as the UK lockdown is set to extend.

The focus shifts to top-tier US events –GDP and the Fed decision.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to the upside.

Not there yet – testing and tracing in the UK are still lagging, and this means the lockdown will extend through late May. The ongoing shuttering of the economy has been weighing on the pound, which has been unable to take full advantage of the dollar's weakness.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will soon make a decision and he faces criticism for having his senior adviser Dominic Cummings on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage). The revelation undermines the notion that all decisions have been taken according to expert advice and may further delay the reopening of the economy. Current restrictions run through May 7.

UK coronavirus statistics jumped after being depressed due to the "weekend effect." Nevertheless, the trend is to the downside, similar to other western countries. Accounting for deaths and care homes and for excess mortalities may raise the total losses of life.

GBP/USD is set to react to top-tier US events. Gross Domestic Product is set to squeeze by 4% annualized in the first quarter, shedding light on the damage that coronavirus has inflicted on the economy. The second quarter may see a plunge of over 30%. However, the economy may rebound in the third quarter.

The Federal Reserve's first scheduled decision since January will likely result in no new policy measures as the world's most powerful central bank was active in March and April. The Fed slashed rates to 0%, unleashed unlimited Quantitative Easing, and enacted swap lines with other central banks to respond to dollar demand.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will address the press and will likely repeat his commitment to do whatever is necessary. New projections for growth, employment, inflation, and interest rates – which will likely remain depressed for years – will be closely watched.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reopening the economy and returning to growth, yet US testing capacity lags behind what experts deem as necessary to catch new outbreaks.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is setting higher highs and higher low, in a clear uptrend. Momentum on the four-hour chart remains to the upside and the currency pair surpassed the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. The Relative Strength Index is maintaining a safe distance from the 70 level – thus remains far from overbought conditions.

Resistance awaits at 1.2525, which is the weekly high and a level that also capped GBP/USD in mid-April. It if followed by 1.2575, a swing high, and by April's top level of 1.2645.

Support is at 1.2450, which capped cable earlier this week, and it is followed by 1.24, which provided support in recent days. The next levels are 1.2360 and 1.23.