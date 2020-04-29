GBP/USD Forecast: Well-positioned to take advantage of dollar weakness, no lockdown for bulls

- GBP/USD has been hesitant to rise as the UK lockdown is set to extend.
- The focus shifts to top-tier US events –GDP and the Fed decision.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to the upside.
Not there yet – testing and tracing in the UK are still lagging, and this means the lockdown will extend through late May. The ongoing shuttering of the economy has been weighing on the pound, which has been unable to take full advantage of the dollar's weakness.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will soon make a decision and he faces criticism for having his senior adviser Dominic Cummings on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage). The revelation undermines the notion that all decisions have been taken according to expert advice and may further delay the reopening of the economy. Current restrictions run through May 7.
UK coronavirus statistics jumped after being depressed due to the "weekend effect." Nevertheless, the trend is to the downside, similar to other western countries. Accounting for deaths and care homes and for excess mortalities may raise the total losses of life.
GBP/USD is set to react to top-tier US events. Gross Domestic Product is set to squeeze by 4% annualized in the first quarter, shedding light on the damage that coronavirus has inflicted on the economy. The second quarter may see a plunge of over 30%. However, the economy may rebound in the third quarter.
See: US GDP Preview: Prelude to catastrophe or singularity?
The Federal Reserve's first scheduled decision since January will likely result in no new policy measures as the world's most powerful central bank was active in March and April. The Fed slashed rates to 0%, unleashed unlimited Quantitative Easing, and enacted swap lines with other central banks to respond to dollar demand.
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, will address the press and will likely repeat his commitment to do whatever is necessary. New projections for growth, employment, inflation, and interest rates – which will likely remain depressed for years – will be closely watched.
- Fed Preview: Taking a break after two months of madness? Addicted markets may fall, dollar rise
- Fed Preview: It’s all about the Projection Materials
President Donald Trump expressed optimism about reopening the economy and returning to growth, yet US testing capacity lags behind what experts deem as necessary to catch new outbreaks.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is setting higher highs and higher low, in a clear uptrend. Momentum on the four-hour chart remains to the upside and the currency pair surpassed the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. The Relative Strength Index is maintaining a safe distance from the 70 level – thus remains far from overbought conditions.
Resistance awaits at 1.2525, which is the weekly high and a level that also capped GBP/USD in mid-April. It if followed by 1.2575, a swing high, and by April's top level of 1.2645.
Support is at 1.2450, which capped cable earlier this week, and it is followed by 1.24, which provided support in recent days. The next levels are 1.2360 and 1.23.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, higher amid an improved market mood. US first-quarter GDP is set to show a plunge in activity and German April CPI to reflect slower inflation. The Federal Reserve's new projections are set to rock markets.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown
GBP-USD is trading around 1.2450, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of critical US events.
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Ripple and Ethereum have broken key resistance levels bringing the market to the edge of a bullish run. Bitcoin should break the $8000 resistance and complete the bullish festival before the halving. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA
WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.
Gold on the defensive, holds above $1700 mark as focus remains on US GDP/FOMC
Gold edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, albeit has managed to hold above the $1700 round-figure mark.