GBP/USD Forecast: weighed down by renewed Brexit worries; 1.2800 back on cards?

The US Dollar traded with marginal gains at the start of a week that is likely to be dominated by important macro events/releases-led moves in the FX market. This week's key even risks include Wednesday's FOMC monetary policy decision and the keenly watch monthly jobs report on Friday.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair reversed majority of its gains recorded on Friday and has now moved retreated back to the 1.2900 handle on news report that the UK PM Theresa May threatened to walk away from EU without a deal. The pair on Friday extended its recent upward trajectory and touched a seven month high level beyond mid-1.2900s despite of weaker-than-expected UK Q1 GDP growth. The UK economy slowed to 0.3% Q/Q from 0.7% Q/Q in Q4 2016, but did little to distort the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the British Pound.

From the US, firmer price and employment cost data helped offset mediocre growth figures that showed the US economy grew at its weakest pace in three years. Despite of the poor growth, markets seemed convinced that inflationary pressure would keep the Fed on track for additional rate-hike moves through 2017 and helped the key US Dollar Index to bounce off 5-month lows.

With European markets closed in observance of May Day, the pair remains at the mercy of broader sentiment surrounding the US Dollar. Later during the day, the US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin’s speech and the US economic docket would be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technically, the pair has broken below an ascending trend-line support on 1-hourly chart and is currently hovering around 50-SMA region. Hence, the pair seems more likely to head towards testing 1.2870 intermediate support ahead of 50-day SMA support near 1.2840-35 region. A follow through retracement has the potential to continue dragging the pair further below the 1.2800 handle towards testing its next important support near 1.2760-55 horizontal level.

On the upside, multi-month highs near 1.2950-55 area now becomes immediate strong resistance, which if conquered should pave way for continuation of the pair’s near-term upward trajectory even beyond the 1.30 psychological mark towards testing its next major hurdle near the 1.3035-45 region.