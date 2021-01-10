GBP/USD Current price: 1.3562

UK health system is stressed amid record coronavirus cases.

BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey under pressure to cut rates into negative levels.

GBP/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near-term, decline could accelerate below 1.3500.

The GBP/USD pair closed Friday unchanged at 1.3560, down weekly basis but within familiar levels. Demand for sterling has been undermined by coronavirus developments in the UK, as, despite the tough lockdown announced late in December, the number of new cases keeps increasing, and menacing the health systems which is at a brink of collapse. The kingdom is drawing a plan to vaccinate at least once each citizen, to accelerate immunization, approving on Friday the use of a third vaccine, the Moderna one.

Data wise, the UK had nothing relevant to offer last week and has a quiet one ahead. On Monday, the focus will be on BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey. Bailey has already warned that Brexit would mean a 4% on GDP in the long-term. Speculative interest is anticipating chances of negative rates in the kingdom, amid the double hit from Brexit and covid.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the daily chart of the GBP/USD pair indicates a limited bearish potential. The pair continues to develop above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing dynamic support at around 1.3500. The Momentum is heading south within neutral levels, but the RSI is stable at 55. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bearish, trapped between directionless moving averages and with technical indicators hovering below their midlines without clear directional strength.

Support levels: 1.3505 1.3470 1.3420

Resistance levels: 1.3580 1.3630 1.3670