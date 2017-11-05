GBP/USD Forecast: weaker ahead of BOE
The release of worse-than-expected UK data sent the GBP/USD pair to its weekly low, barely above 1.2900 ahead of the Bank of England monetary policy announcement. In March, Industrial Production fell by 0.5%, while Manufacturing Production shrunk by 0.6% when compared to the previous month. Adding bad news, February readings suffered downward revisions, leaving the year-on-year readings at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively.
In a couple of hours, the BOE will announce its latest decisions, and unveil its latest Inflation report, followed then by a press conference from Governor Carney. With the MPC down by one member, attention will focus on how members vote on a rate hike. Just one voted for a hike last month, but there are good chances that someone else jumps into the tightening boat, amid continued inflationary pressures. Carney's words will also be scrutinized for clues on upcoming moves.
Technically, the pair has made little progress, still range bound, but with the 4 hours chart showing an increasing bearish potential, as the price has been unable to advance beyond its 20 SMA, currently around 1.2950, the immediate resistance, as technical indicators turn south within neutral territory. Below 1.2885, the pair has scope to extend its slide down to 1.2830, while further slides expose 1.2770, the lowest since PM May announced early elections.
Above 1.2950, the next resistance comes at 1.2990, where selling interest contained advances these last few weeks. Gains beyond this last should see the pair extending its rally up to 1.3360.
