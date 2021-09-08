The GBP/USD pair is trading near the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, measured between 1.3601 and 1.3891 at 1.3746. The next Fibonacci level comes at 1.3711, a relevant support level. The 4-hour chart shows that the bearish pressure remains. The 20 SMA accelerates south, above the current level, while a mildly bearish 100 SMA converges with the daily low. Technical indicators consolidate around daily lows and near oversold readings, falling short of suggesting downward exhaustion.

The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer today. UK policymakers will testify before the House of Commons in the Monetary Policy Report Hearings, while in the US, Federal Reserve Williams is scheduled to speak.

The sour tone of global equities keeps providing support to the American currency, with GBP/USD trading near a fresh weekly low at 1.3750. The dollar firms up in a risk-averse scenario, and despite US government bond yields are on the rise. There was no particular reason for the slump in the mood but a combination of factors. The coronavirus Delta variant is hitting hard the UK and the US, arising doubts about economic progress in both countries. Additionally, policymakers have been suggesting the possibility of tightening their monetary policies, although the ongoing economic background suggests there is still a long way to go.

