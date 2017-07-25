The GBP/USD pair trades flat around 1.3030, unchanged daily basis amid the absence of macroeconomic news in the UK and a broad cautious stance among investors ahead of the Fed's monetary policy meeting. The US Central Bank is largely expected to remain on hold, and given that there won't be new forecasts of a press conference, focus will be on the statement and any possible change in the wording, particularly regarding inflation and upcoming moves.

The UK will release is Q2 preliminary GDP, expected at 0.3% from a previous 0.2%. A disappointing reading will back BOE's on hold stance and most likely put the Pound under pressure. Today there are a couple of minor US reports scheduled, none of them relevant enough to move the greenback ahead of the Fed.

From a technical point of view, the pair maintains a neutral-to-bullish stance, with indicators lacking clear directional strength but holding above their mid-lines in the 4 hours chart, and the price contained within Fibonacci levels. Above 1.3050, the risk turns towards the upside, with scope then to advance firstly towards 1.3090, and later towards 1.3125, the high set this month. Below 1.3000, on the other hand, the risk turns towards the downside, with 1.2965 and 1.2920 being the next intraday supports.

View live chart of the GBP/USD