GBP/USD Forecast: waiting for election's outcome
The GBP/USD pair trades at its weekly high, with the UK heading into the polls to decide whether PM Theresa May mandate is legit enough to negotiate a hard Brexit. Conservatives are expected to win by a tight margin according to surveys conducted ahead of the event, not enough to get a parliamentary majority. However, the surprise that was the result of the US election keeps investors in extreme cautious mode, as polls lately have been far from accurate.
Anyway, the Pound could remain range bound until 21:00 GMT, when the first results will be released. As commented on previous updates, a large advantage from Conservatives should backed a GBP rally, while a tight outcome should put it under selling pressure.
From a technical point of view, the pair retains a positive tone, albeit in the short term the upward momentum keeps fading, as the price retreats from a daily high of 1.2977. In the 4 hours chart, the price remains far above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head south within positive territory.
The levels to watch today are like follows: beyond 1.3000, the next resistance comes at 1.3047, May's high, en route to the 1.3090/1.3110 region. Below 1.2900 on the other hand, the pair has scope to extend its slide down to 1.2840.
