GBP/USD Forecast: waiting for central bankers' panel

The GBP/USD pair consolidated during the past Asian session, finding buying interest on retracements towards the 1.2800 level, and gaining some upward traction after London's opening, but still unable to find a certain direction, with the highest seen so far today being 1.2833. In the UK, house prices rose by 1.1% this month, the first rise in four, and by 3.1% when compared to a year earlier, mostly due to low mortgage rates.

Market's attention is now focused on the upcoming discussion panel organized by the ECB, with the participation of big names including Draghi, Poloz, Carney and Kuroda. Later on the day and after Wall Street's opening, the US will release May Pending Home sales and the latest change in crude oil stockpiles.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

In the meantime, the pair is neutral-to-positive short term, with the price above a bullish 20 SMA and technical indicators having retreated modestly from near overbought levels, now flat within positive territory.

Having topped on Monday at 1.2860, the level comes as the immediate intraday resistance, with scope to test 1.2900 on a break above it. Below 1.2790 on the other hand, he pair will likely edged lower, firstly towards 1.2750, where the mentioned 20 SMA stands, ahead of 1.2710.

View live chart of the GBP/USD