GBP/USD Forecast: wages growth not enough to boost Pound

Wages stronger-than-expected, but still lag behind inflation

GBP/USD unable to hold on to gains after the report

The GBP/USD pair traded within a well limited range at the beginning of the day and ahead of the major event of the day, UK employment data for September. The pair spiked higher with the a mixed employment report, as average hourly earnings, excluding bonus and in the three months to August, rose by more than expected, up 2.1%, while including bonus, rose to 2.2% from previous 2.1%. The unemployment rate remained steady as expected at 4.3%, while the number of people filing for unemployment benefits rose by 1.7K against the 1.0K expected. While wages were positive, they are still well behind inflation growth of 3.0% YoY according to the latest report.

The pair touched 1.3210 with the news but quickly retreated, now hovering around 1.3180, the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, and technically bearish, as per trading below its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining downward strength, and technical indicators hovering within negative territory, with limited directional momentum. The 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run stands at 1.3145, the immediate support and the level to break to confirm a steeper decline, first towards 1.3100 and later towards 1.3060.

Given that quick retracement from the mentioned high, right below a Fibonacci resistance at 1.3220, this last is the level to recover to see the pair gaining upward traction, although the next line of selling interest will probably reject advances near 1.3260.

