GBP/USD Forecast: Vulnerable on double China-related trouble, ahead of central banks

- GBP/USD has been battling 1.30 amid coronavirus fears, Huawei row.
- Tension is mounting toward the Bank of England's decision on Thursday.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further losses for GBP/USD.
"Buckaneering Britain" – the image of the UK striking trade deals all over the world after Brexit may work with some countries, but not all of them. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to allow using equipment made by Huawei – the controversial Chinese telecom giant – has warmed up relations with Beijing, but not with Washington.
The US – the UK's No, 1 ally – is disappointed with Johnson's decision as it fears that Huawei equipment is open to the Chinese state and is another setback to trans-Atlantic trade relations. Sajid Javid, the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, said in Davos that the UK will prioritize striking a deal with the EU over one with the US.
These tensions are weighing on the pound, while another China-related issue is pushing the safe-haven dollar higher. The coronavirus continues spreading around the world with the number of cases nearing 6,000. At the time of writing, dozens of suspected cases proved negative in the UK, but with confirmed infections in Germany and France, a confirmed coronavirus case in the UK is on the cards.
While markets have recovered some of their losses, the greenback remains bid, keeping GBP/USD under pressure.
Central bank action
Later in the day, markets will focus on the Federal Reserve's decision. After cutting rates three times in 2019, the world's most powerful central bank signaled a long pause as the US economy looks stable. However, jitters in the global economy – despite the Sino-American trade deal – and issues in the repo market may lead to issuing a worrying statement. Investors will be on the watch for comments on interest rates, employment, and other topics.
See
- Fed Preview: Five things that will determine the dollar's direction
- Federal Reserve Preview: Stable policy and an uncertain future
Tension is mounting toward the Bank of England's rate decision on Thursday. Bond markets point to near equal chances of the bank cutting its rates or leaving them unchanged. Recent economic figures have been mixed, but inflation – the BOE's target – hit the lowest since 2016 and officials have been dovish.
See BOE Preview: Carney to cause carnage with a hawkish cut? Four scenarios for GBP/USD.
Overall, coronavirus news and central bank are competing for attention in moving pound/dollar. Britain is leaving the EU on Friday, but the historic day does not consist of significant changes, as the UK enters the transition period. Talks about future relations begin on March 3, and developments around these negotiations will likely become central to sterling price action.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is leaning lower, suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Bears remain in the driver's seat.
Support awaits at 1.2975, which the weekly low. It is followed by 1.2955, the 2020 trough, and then by 1.29, the low point in December.
Resistance is at 1.3040, which provided support in January. It is followed by 1.3105, a swing high that was seen in recent days, and then by the mid-January peak of 1.3175.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits near 3-month low amid coronavirus fears, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, after hitting the lowest since early December. Fears of the coronavirus continue weighing on markets while tension is building ahead of the Fed, which is set to leave rates unchanged.
GBP/USD struggling to hold onto 1.30 amid the Huawei row
GBP/USD is trading just above 1.30 as the US and the UK are at odds over the usage of Huawei equipment. Coronavirus headlines are weighing on the pair. The Fed is awaited.
Bitcoin breaks the downward trend – “Long Bitcoin”
BTC/USD closes at $9,400 and confirms the bullish momentum scenario. XRP/USD accompanies Bitcoin and also confirms the new favorable scenario. ETH/USD is delayed and the bullish exhaustion level is set at $176.5.
Gold: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
Gold top in the making with a weekly shooting star and weekly divergence. The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
USD/JPY: Waiting for the Fed around 109.00
Japan’s Consumer Confidence remained unchanged at 39.1 in January. The US Federal Reserve is expected to maintain its monetary policy unchanged. USD/JPY could turn bullish on a clear advance beyond 109.30, the immediate resistance.