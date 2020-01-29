GBP/USD Forecast: Vulnerable on double China-related trouble, ahead of central banks

GBP/USD has been battling 1.30 amid coronavirus fears, Huawei row.

Tension is mounting toward the Bank of England's decision on Thursday.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further losses for GBP/USD.

"Buckaneering Britain" – the image of the UK striking trade deals all over the world after Brexit may work with some countries, but not all of them. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to allow using equipment made by Huawei – the controversial Chinese telecom giant – has warmed up relations with Beijing, but not with Washington.

The US – the UK's No, 1 ally – is disappointed with Johnson's decision as it fears that Huawei equipment is open to the Chinese state and is another setback to trans-Atlantic trade relations. Sajid Javid, the UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, said in Davos that the UK will prioritize striking a deal with the EU over one with the US.

These tensions are weighing on the pound, while another China-related issue is pushing the safe-haven dollar higher. The coronavirus continues spreading around the world with the number of cases nearing 6,000. At the time of writing, dozens of suspected cases proved negative in the UK, but with confirmed infections in Germany and France, a confirmed coronavirus case in the UK is on the cards.

While markets have recovered some of their losses, the greenback remains bid, keeping GBP/USD under pressure.

Central bank action

Later in the day, markets will focus on the Federal Reserve's decision. After cutting rates three times in 2019, the world's most powerful central bank signaled a long pause as the US economy looks stable. However, jitters in the global economy – despite the Sino-American trade deal – and issues in the repo market may lead to issuing a worrying statement. Investors will be on the watch for comments on interest rates, employment, and other topics.

Tension is mounting toward the Bank of England's rate decision on Thursday. Bond markets point to near equal chances of the bank cutting its rates or leaving them unchanged. Recent economic figures have been mixed, but inflation – the BOE's target – hit the lowest since 2016 and officials have been dovish.

Overall, coronavirus news and central bank are competing for attention in moving pound/dollar. Britain is leaving the EU on Friday, but the historic day does not consist of significant changes, as the UK enters the transition period. Talks about future relations begin on March 3, and developments around these negotiations will likely become central to sterling price action.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is leaning lower, suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Bears remain in the driver's seat.

Support awaits at 1.2975, which the weekly low. It is followed by 1.2955, the 2020 trough, and then by 1.29, the low point in December.

Resistance is at 1.3040, which provided support in January. It is followed by 1.3105, a swing high that was seen in recent days, and then by the mid-January peak of 1.3175.