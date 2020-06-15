- A combination of factors exerted some follow-through pressure on GBP/USD on Friday.
- Coronavirus jitters continued benefitting the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
- Brexit uncertainties also took its toll on the sterling ahead of the EU-UK meeting on Monday.
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick on Friday, instead met with some fresh supply and dived to levels below the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Worse than expected UK macro data took its toll on the British pound and was seen as one of the key factors that triggered the initial leg the intraday pullback. Data released on Friday showed that the UK GDP contracted 20.4% in April – the worst level on record – and the UK manufacturing/industrial production figures also missed market expectations. This comes amid the increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit and did little to impress the GBP bulls.
Apart from this, some follow-through US dollar strength further contributed to the pair's intraday slide. Fears about the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak and the possibility of renewed lockdowns to curb the spread dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This comes on the back of the Fed's bleak outlook for the US economy, which continued benefitting the US dollar's safe-haven status. However, a positive mood around the US equity markets extended some support and assisted the pair to finally settle around 65 pips off daily swing lows.
Meanwhile, disappointing economic data from China added to renewed coronavirus jitters and led to some risk-aversion trade on the first day of a new trading week. This, in turn, exerted some pressure for the third consecutive session and dragged the pair to two-week lows during the Asian session. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, investors will take cues from a high-level meeting between the UK and EU leaders, scheduled at 12:30 GMT this Monday. The incoming Brexit-related headlines might influence the British pound ahead of the upcoming BoE monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair was last seen trading just above the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2076-1.2788 positive move. Failure to defend the mentioned support might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2400 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level support near the 1.2360 area.
On the flip side, any meaningful bounce back above the 1.2500 mark now seems to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.2530 region (38.2% Fibo. level). A sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle might trigger a short-covering move and lift the pair back towards the 1.2600 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards an important confluence support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2630-40 region – comprising of 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
