GBP/USD Forecast: volatile within a broader trading range as we approach pivotal UK election

The US Dollar consolidated overnight modest recovery gains and overall held steady during Asian session on Friday as investors now look forward to the closely-watched non-farm payrolls data for more guidance on the currency. A solid headline job number would reaffirm expectations for a June rate-hike action and could provide another boost to the greenback.

The buck had been struggling for most the week until finally getting some respite from blowout private job numbers, released on Thursday. The ADP report showed private-sector employment surged in May, with employers adding 253K new jobs as compared to previous month's 174K (revised a bit lower from 177K reported earlier. Adding to this, a positive signal on the US manufacturing sector, with the ISM manufacturing PMI ticking higher to 54.9 in May extended support to the greenback's recovery move. Gains, however, were capped by a slight disappointing from initial weekly jobless claims that rose to five-week highs.

GBP/USD

As we approach the UK general election on June 8, the pair continues to witness some volatile moves. The pair on Thursday recovered from session lows near 1.2830 region after the Markit UK manufacturing PMI came-in slightly better-than-expected at 56.7 and remained closer to the three-year high level of 57.3 posted in April. The bounce back, however, turned out to be short-lived as political uncertainty and continued weighing on the British Pound. The latest poll revealed that PM May's lead narrowed further to just three points and was clearly a key factor limiting gains.

The pair once again failed to sustain its move back above the 1.2900 handle and has now moved in a consolidation phase. Today's release of UK construction PMI is unlikely to be a game changer, with political headlines being a key driver of investors' sentiment surrounding the major.

Technically nothing has changed, except that short-term indicators have now moved into neutral territory, pointing to range-bound, directionless price-action in the near-term.

Immediate support is now pegged near 1.2830 level, below which the pair could head back below the 1.2800 handle towards testing an important confluence support near 1.2770 area, comprising of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365 to 1.3047 latest up-move and nearing 50-day SMA region. The said support also coincides with a previous major resistance and hence, only a decisive break below this important support suggest extension of the pair's recent downslide towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.2700 handle.

Conversely, sustained momentum above 1.2915-20 immediate strong hurdle could lift the pair towards 1.2965-70 horizontal resistance, which if cleared might negate near-term bearish bias and lift the pair back towards the key 1.30 psychological mark.