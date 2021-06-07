GBP/USD Forecast: Virus variant, Yellen's hawkishness set to send cable lower

GBP/USD has been under pressure amid growing concerns about the Delate covid variant.

The dollar has been recovering after US Treasury Secretary embraced higher rates.

The four-hour chart is showing cable failed to recapture two SMAs.

About 40% more transmissible – that is the latest assessment about the Delta variant of COVID-19 first identified in India. Health minister Matt Hancock revealed this latest worrying finding and stressed that the 40% comparison is in relation to the Alpha variant, aka the Kent or British strain.

After vaccines crushed coronavirus figures, the spread of Delta has triggered a spike in infections, prompting Germany and France to require quarantines from those arriving from the UK. The bigger question is about "Freedom Day" – will Britain return to normal on June 21 as planned? Hancock's latest comments cast more doubts and weigh on sterling.

The US Treasury Secretary also spoke in London – at the end of the G-7 finance ministers meeting – and also pushed GBP/USD lower. Yellen, who was Chair of the Federal Reserve until three years ago, said that a return to higher rates would be a "plus" for the US economy and for the Fed. Treasury yields advanced in response, supporting the dollar.

The greenback is still recovering from downbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls figures released on Friday. The world's largest economy gained only 559,000 jobs in May, on top of a meager 12,000 upward revision for April. With some 7.6 million Americans out of work, the Fed would likely wait before tapering its bond buys. At least that was the thinking on Friday.

However, the NFP also showed a surprising increase in wages, 0.7% MoM, pointing to price pressures down the line. Markets will likely correct some of the dollar's losses on Friday and also respond positively to Yellen's comments, at least on Monday.

The most important event on the agenda this week is Thursday's Consumer Price Index release, with fears of 5% annualized inflation.

All in all, cable may find itself under the cosh on Monday.

GBPUSD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and has slipped below the 50 and 100 simple moving averages once again. While it trades above the 200 SMA, bears are gaining strength.

Some support awaits at last week's trough of 1.4080, followed by 1.4050, which is where the 200 SMA hits the price. A critical cushion is at 1.4010.

Resistance awaits at 1.4160, the confluence of the 50 and 100 SMAs. It is followed by 1.41, which held GBP/USD down twice last week, and then by 1.4250.