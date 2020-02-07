GBP/USD Forecast: V-shaped move awaited amid Non-Farm Payrolls, coronavirus, Brexit

GBP/USD has been falling amid US dollar strength, Brexit fears.

The US jobs report and coronavirus headlines are set to rock markets.

Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to another bout of selling, with clear support ahead.

The dollar remains king – and together with a Brexit-sensitive pound, the result is GBP/USD trading at the lowest since Christmas. How low will cable go? Perhaps it has another round of falls before a potential bounce.

The greenback has continued enjoying better than expected economic figures. Weekly jobless claims and quarterly productivity figures – normally non-events for traders – beat expectations and emboldened the picture of a robust US economy. The world's reserve currency remains underpinned by higher than projected purchasing managers' indexes and perhaps most importantly – the blockbuster ADP employment report that showed a leap of 291,000 private-sector jobs in January.

King dollar now awaits the king of forex indicators – Non-Farm Payrolls. Investors are probably awaiting an increase of more than 160,000 jobs shown in the calendar, given this week's robust figures. Wages are projected to rise by 0.3% monthly and 3% yearly.

Coronavirus and Brexit

However, markets may have gotten ahead of themselves and the dollar may already be stretched. It would likely take an extraordinary NFP to sustain the greenback's rally, especially as the weekend nears and traders may want to book profits.

A "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response may reverse an initial knee-jerk reaction in favor of the dollar – GBP/USD may rebound shortly after hitting new lows.

Another factor that favors a V-shaped move in pound/dollar is the coronavirus outbreak. Markets have calmed after downfalls early this week and at the end of the previous one. However, the disease is far from being contained and the economic damage continues widening.

The number of people infected has surpassed 31,000 and the death toll tops 600, including the whistleblower doctor who provided an early warning only to be harassed by the police, later contracting the virus, and eventually dying. On the economic front, Korea giant carmaker Hyundai was forced to shut production down due to a lack of parts from its suppliers in China's Hubei province.

This Friday may see a renewal of fears taking over markets. Last week, a run to safety saw investors rotate from stocks to bonds that resulted in lower yields on US treasuries, pushing the dollar lower with it.

Will recent history repeat itself? Or rhyme? We will know soon enough.

One factor is unlikely to change soon – Brexit fears. The EU and the UK are preparing for the start of official negotiations on the post-transition economic relations. Ahead of the talks, both sides are digging in and providing defiant briefings to the press. Negotiators will likely strive for a deal but that may happen behind closed doors. Until then, strong statements may continue weighing on the pound.

Overall, the Non-Farm Payrolls and coronavirus headlines are set to rock pound/dollar.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is still above 30 – outside oversold conditions and allowing for further falls. Moreover, the currency pair is still above the round 1.29 level which was low in late December. Will it fall to this critical support line before bouncing?

Momentum remains to the downside and GBP/USD is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Below 1.29, the next cushion is at 1.2875, which was a low point in early December. Next, we find 1.2820, dating back to November, followed by 1.2775.

Resistance is at 1.2940, late January's low, followed by 1.2975, a cushion from earlier last month. 1.3010 worked as support earlier this week and it is followed by 1.3050 and 1.3075.