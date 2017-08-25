GBP/USD Forecast: USD weakness helped limit bearish pressure, only for the time being
The greenback extended Friday's weakness led by disappointment from the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, where she offered little clues over the central bank's near-term monetary policy path. The key US Dollar Index sank to YTD lows, below mid-92.00s and helped the GBP/USD pair to build on a modest recovery from near two-month lows touched on Thursday.
The pair opened with a bullish gap this Monday and touched a two-week high level of 1.2924. The up-move, however, ran out of steam just ahead of the 50-day SMA hurdle and lacked any strong follow through momentum as investors turned cautious ahead of the next round of Brexit negotiations starting this week. Also in focus this week would be the release of keenly watched US non-farm payrolls data, due on Friday.
The pair has now reverted early gains to currently trade pretty much flat, around the 1.2880 region. Technically, the latest leg of recovery move from a short-term ascending trend-line support has failed to lift the pair beyond an important support break-point, now turned strong barrier. With short-term indicators holding in bearish territory, the pair seems more likely to head back towards retesting the ascending trend-line support, currently near the 1.2800-1.2790 region.
Conversely, momentum above 1.2920-25 supply zone, leading to a subsequent break through 50-day SMA hurdle, is likely to trigger a short-covering rally towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. Any follow through up-move beyond the mentioned hurdles is likely to be capped at 1.3030-40 supply zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.