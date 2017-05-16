GBP/USD Forecast: USD slump helping ease bearish pressure ahead of UK jobs report

The US Dollar remained under intense selling pressure and slumped to its lowest level since the US Presidential election during Asian session on Wednesday. The bearish sentiment surrounding the greenback intensified on news report that the US President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey in February to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. The news followed earlier report that Trump shared classified information with top Russian officials at a meeting last week. Investors now seemed worried that escalating political risk might hinder progress over the Trump administration's pro-growth economic policies and prolonged recent lackluster US economic data-led sharp slide in the buck.

The US economic data released on Tuesday showed the pace of home construction eased in April while industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years. Housing starts fell 2.6% to 1.17 million annualized pace and building permits dropped 2.5% to a 1.23 million pace in April. Meanwhile, industrial production grew 1% in April, marking its fastest pace of growth since February 2014. There are no macroeconomic releases due from the US on Wednesday and hence, concerns over Trump should keep the greenback under increasing selling pressure.

GBP/USD

The pair on Tuesday lacked any fresh bullish momentum despite of higher-than-expected UK inflation figures and persistent US Dollar selling. The latest UK inflation surpassed consensus estimates but failed to lift the British Pound considering its little implication for near-term BoE monetary policy stance. Hence, after an initial reaction to levels beyond mid-1.2900s, the pair reversed all of its gains and touched a session low level of 1.2865. The pair subsequent managed to recover back above the 1.2900 handle and is now holding with minor gains for the fourth consecutive session amid broad based greenback weakness.

Investors now look forward to the next important UK macro data - monthly employment details. Again, a stronger data is unlikely to have a lasting effect, while even a slight disappointment could trigger a fresh leg of corrective slide.

Technically, the pair has managed to defend its immediate strong horizontal support near 1.2835-30 region and with short-term indicators still holding in bullish territory, a sustained move above 1.2950 level now seems to trigger a short-covering rally and help the pair to conquer the key 1.30 psychological mark. Momentum above the said handle is likely to get extended towards 1.3025 intermediate resistance ahead of the next major hurdle near 1.3075-80 region.

Alternatively, renewed weakness back below the 1.2900 handle, leading to a subsequent break below 1.2880-75 support, would turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards retesting the 1.2835-30 important support. A convincing break through this important support should open room for continuation of the pair’s near-term corrective slide initially towards the 1.2800 handle en-route mid-1.2700s support area.