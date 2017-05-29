GBP/USD Forecast: upward correction limited as Pound remains heavy
The British Pound is recovering some ground after plummeting by the end of last week, with the GBP/USD pair now trading around 1.2840. Thin market conditions, with London and New York on holidays, are keeping majors in well-limited ranges this Monday, with little in the macroeconomic calendar, but ECB's Draghi, to move currencies.
The GBP/USD pair bottomed at 1.2774 last Friday, with the ongoing recovery looking so far corrective and with the risk still towards the downside. With elections around the corner, most market moves will likely be linked to headlines on polls, the only thing that can beat the ongoing dollar's weakness.
Short term and according to the 4 hours chart, he price is now struggling around its 200 EMA, and far below a bearish 20 SMA, this last at 1.2895. In the same time frame, the RSI indicator has managed to correct extreme oversold readings, but stands at 36, whilst the Momentum indicator remains flat near oversold readings, indicating limited buying interest around the pair.
Further recoveries seem unlikely unless the greenback comes under stronger selling pressure, with 1.2895, the mentioned 20 SMA, probably being tops for today. Below 1.2800 on the other hand, the next strong support comes at 1.2765, the lows since PM May called for elections.
