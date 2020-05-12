GBP/USD Forecast: Uptrend support in danger? Five reasons to favor the downside

GBP/USD has been under pressure amid SIno-American tensions and uncertainty about the UK lockdown.

Fear of the consequences of the US reopening and Brexit may also weigh.

Tuesday's technical chart is pointing to the downside.

Reopening, resurging virus, and controlling the virus' reproduction rate – issues the entire world is grappling with, yet in the US and the UK they are joined by other factors that all play against GBP/USD.

1) UK Lockdown confusion

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shifted his stance on some of the easing measures announced less than 48 hours ago, adding to confusion and criticism. Are people encouraged to go back to work? And how? The government's 14-day quarantine obligation for every visitor from abroad is also drawing criticism.

All in all, it seems that the government is moving slowly and that a clear plan is still lacking, adding to uncertainty and weighing on sterling.

2) Brexit

Talks on future UK-EU relations continue and no advances have been reported. Brussels previously accused London of dragging its feet on topics that matter to the bloc while urging progress on issues that matter to Britain.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition and a staunch Remain supporter, surprised by saying talks need to be wrapped up quickly without an extension to the transition period.

Fears that the UK may default to World Trade Organization terms by year-end weigh on sterling.

3) US reopening fears

While President Donald Trump has been urging the economy to reopen, White House documents have shown spikes in several cities. That may impede the world's largest economy's return to normal.

Anthony Fauci, the leading doctor in the administration, will testify in the Senate and probably warn that early lifting of lockdowns may cause unnecessary and suffering.

The safe-haven dollar may gain on a worsening market mood. US inflation figures for April may provide insights on the economy:

See US Consumer Price Index Preview: The demand shock on prices.

4) Sino-American relations

Tensions between the world's largest economies remain high amid American accusations regarding the origin of COVID-19 and also related to the trade deal. While the Chinese press has suggested the Phase One trade deal maybe reopened, Trump dismissed such an option. However, his previous threats to cancel the deal also support the greenback.

5) Momentum has failed to turn positive

Momentum on the four-hour chart temporarily turned positive but have fallen to the negative ground once again. Moreover, GBP/USD is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. All in all, bears are in the lead.

The recent fall has placed the uptrend support line at risk, while the SMAs defend the downtrend resistance line. All in all, bears are in the lead.

Support awaits at 1.2310, a low point from last week, followed by 1.2270 and 1.2250.

Resistance is at 1.2250, the daily high, followed by 1.2385, and further above by 1.2470.

