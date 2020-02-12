GBP/USD gains some follow-through traction on Tuesday following the release of UK economic data.

A modest USD pullback provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the ongoing recovery.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit, concerns about coronavirus might keep a lid on any runaway rally for the pair.

The GBP/USD pair added to the previous session's modest recovery gains from 2-1/2 month lows and gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday. The British pound was supported by the release of slightly better-than-expected monthly UK GDP print and a modest rebound in the UK industrial/manufacturing production figures. In fact, the UK economic growth for December stood at 0.3% as compared to 0.2% expected, while the preliminary GDP print for the fourth quarter of 2019 matched consensus estimates and came in flat.

The intraday uptick got an additional boost a modest US dollar pullback. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in his semi-annual testimony before the Congress, failed to provide any fresh clues on the near-term monetary policy outlook, which led to some USD profit-taking. However, worries over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus continued weighing on investors sentiment and driving some safe-haven flows towards the greenback, albeit did little to prompt any fresh selling around the major.

The pair edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and held near weekly tops through the Asian session on Wednesday, just above mid-1.2900s. Given market concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year, bulls are likely to refrain from placing any aggressive bets, which might eventually keep a lid on any runaway rally. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release, either from the UK or the US, leaving the pair at the mercy of any incoming Brexit-related headlines. Later during the US session, Powell's second day of testimony, this time before the Senate Housing Committee, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront stiff resistance near a short-term ascending trend-line support break-point, around the key 1.30 psychological mark. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier, leading to a subsequent strength above the 1.3020-25 region might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and lift the pair back towards testing 50-day SMA resistance near the 1.3070 region.

On the flip side, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below 100-day SMA, around the 1.2895 region, before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair then might accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2830-25 horizontal support en-route the 1.2800 round-figure mark.