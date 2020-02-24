GBP/USD Forecast: Upside remains limited amid no-deal Brexit fears, coronavirus outbreak

- GBP/USD rebounded from YTD lows on Friday post-upbeat UK Manufacturing PMI.
- A modest USD pullback from multi-year tops remained supportive of the recovery.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit, coronavirus concerns kept a lid on strong follow-through.
The GBP/USD pair managed to gain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week to snap four consecutive days of losing streak and staged a goodish bounce from near three-month/YTD lows set in the previous session. The British pound got a goodish lift following the release of upbeat UK Manufacturing PMI, which showed that manufacturing output grew at the fastest in 10 months and helped offset a small downward move in the services sector.
The upside remains capped
The pair rallied over 100 pips intraday and was further supported by a modest US dollar retracement from near three-year tops. A sharp fall in the US Treasury bond yields triggered the initial leg of the USD profit-taking, which intensified further in the wake of weaker US economic releases. Data released on Friday showed that the key US services sector unexpectedly contracted in February and signalled potential trouble for the economy.
However, a combination of factors kept a lid on any strong follow-through positive move. The pair remained capped below the key 1.30 psychological mark amid persistent fears that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period later this year. This coupled with growing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak continued lending some support to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets.
The pair now seems to have stabilized and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band below mid-1.2900s through the Asian session on Monday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the broader market sentiment surrounding the sterling and produce some short-term trading opportunities on the first day of a new week.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the recovery move and failure to find acceptance above 100-day SMA suggest that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over. Hence, any subsequent move back above the 1.30 mark is likely to confront some heavy supply and remain capped near 50-day SMA, around the 1.3045-50 supply zone.
On the flip side, 1.2900 round figure mark now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken might force the pair to head back towards testing YTD lows, around mid-1.2800s. Some follow-through selling might now pave the way for an extension of the recent downfall towards testing sub-1.2800 levels.
