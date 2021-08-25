GBP/USD Current price: 1.3760
- A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar keeps GBP/USD range bound.
- Brexit jitters and the coronavirus Delta variant undermine demand for the pound.
- GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish as per settling above the 61.8% retracement of the March rally.
The GBP/USD pair recovered from an intraday low of 1.2693 to end the day with modest gains around 1.3740. The pound was among the worst performers among high-yielding currencies, unattractive amid the absence of local data and Brexit jitters. The British currency is also being affected by the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in the UK, as the country keeps reporting over 30,000 new cases per day. A study developed in the country showed that protection from vaccines wanes after six months of receiving the shots.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading a few pips above the 61.8% retracement of its March advance at around 1.3730. The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA provided intraday support, although it also shows that the pair is below the longer moving averages, with the 100 SMA crossing below the 200 SMA. In the meantime, the Momentum indicator eases within positive levels while the RSI consolidates around 56, skewing the risk to the upside without confirming a new leg higher.
Support levels: 1.3725 1.3670 1.3620
Resistance levels: 1.3730 1.3780 1.3825
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance and surpasses 1.1750
The EUR/USD pair resumed its advance as Wall Street accelerated higher while US Treasury yields reach fresh weekly highs. Tepid macroeconomic data both shores of the Atlantic ignored as Jackson Hole looms.
GBP/USD stable around 1.1730 amid a better market mood
GBP/USD bounced from around the 1.3700 figure, as investors move away from the greenback. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from pound.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree
Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s.