GBP/USD Forecast: upside limited, despite dollar's weakness

The Pound benefited partially from broad dollar's weakness, extending its advance up to 1.2316 but so far unable to sustain gains above the 1.2300 figure. The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.2270, flat for the week. There were no major economic releases in the UK, with attention centered in upcoming US employment and trade data, and some FED's speakers.

From a technical point of view, the short term upward momentum seems to be fading according to the 4 hours chart, as indicators are losing upward strength within positive territory, while the 20 SMA remains flat, although below the current level. In the same chart, the price is below a still bearish 200 EMA that has contained rallies since mid December, now acting as a strong dynamic resistance at 1.2360.

Above the daily high, level that can be surpassed on disappointing US data, the rally can then extend towards the mentioned resistance, while beyond it, 1.2410 is next. Below 1.2240 on the other hand, the risk turns towards the downside, with 1.2200 and 1.2165 as the next intraday supports and probable bearish targets

