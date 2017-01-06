GBP/USD Forecast: upside contained by political jitters

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally higher this Thursday, but below Wednesday's high, now in the 1.2880 region after the final Markit manufacturing PMI resulted at 56.7, better than the 56.5 expected and not far below the three-year high posted in April at 57.3. Political jitters, however, keep driving the pair, one week away from the General election. The latest poll shows that PM May's lead is at its lowest, just three points ahead of her Labour rivals, keeping the upside limited for the GBP/USD pair.

Dollar's weakness prevents it from falling, moreover as market players turned cautious ahead of US employment data. The world largest economy will release today its weekly unemployment claims and the ADP private survey, ahead of the NFP monthly report this Friday. The US will also release its final May manufacturing PMIs later today.

As for the technical outlook, the GBP/USD pair remains mostly neutral, although the 4 hours chart shows that the price has been holding above its 20 SMA that converges with the 200 EMA around 1.2840, the level to break to see some intraday declines. In the same chart, technical indicators are aiming to bounce from their mid-lines, but at the time being lack directional strength. Below the mentioned level, 1.2800 and 1.2760 are the next supports, while only beyond 1.2920, the pair can gain upward potential and extend its advance up to 1.2960.

View live chart of the GBP/USD