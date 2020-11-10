GBP/USD Current price: 1.3246
- UK employment-related figures were generally positive, boosting the pound.
- Brexit talks continue, although without reports on further progress.
- GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, Brexit may introduce noise.
The GBP/USD pair surged to a fresh two-month high of 1.3277, helped by upbeat UK employment data. The ILO unemployment rate in the three months to September resulted as expected at 4.8%, while Average Earnings in the same period increased by more than anticipated. Also, the October Claimant Count Change shows a drop of 29.8K, much better than the expected 36K increase.
On the Brexit front, talks continue without fresh reports. UK PM Boris Johnson suffered a setback in the House of Lords early Tuesday, as lawmakers voted to remove a clause of the Internal Market Bill that would give ministers the power to unilaterally override parts of the exit treaty relating to Northern Ireland. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the NIESR GDP Estimate for the three months to October, foreseen at 20.1% from 15.2% previously.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish, as, despite its fresh high, the positive momentum seems limited in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has advanced beyond all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA firmly above the larger ones. Technical indicators, however, are flat within positive levels, lacking directional strength.
Support levels: 1.3185 1.3140 1.2990
Resistance levels: 1.3280 1.3335 1.3380
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
