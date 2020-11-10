GBP/USD Current price: 1.3246

UK employment-related figures were generally positive, boosting the pound.

Brexit talks continue, although without reports on further progress.

GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, Brexit may introduce noise.

The GBP/USD pair surged to a fresh two-month high of 1.3277, helped by upbeat UK employment data. The ILO unemployment rate in the three months to September resulted as expected at 4.8%, while Average Earnings in the same period increased by more than anticipated. Also, the October Claimant Count Change shows a drop of 29.8K, much better than the expected 36K increase.

On the Brexit front, talks continue without fresh reports. UK PM Boris Johnson suffered a setback in the House of Lords early Tuesday, as lawmakers voted to remove a clause of the Internal Market Bill that would give ministers the power to unilaterally override parts of the exit treaty relating to Northern Ireland. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the NIESR GDP Estimate for the three months to October, foreseen at 20.1% from 15.2% previously.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish, as, despite its fresh high, the positive momentum seems limited in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has advanced beyond all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA firmly above the larger ones. Technical indicators, however, are flat within positive levels, lacking directional strength.

Support levels: 1.3185 1.3140 1.2990

Resistance levels: 1.3280 1.3335 1.3380