GBP/USD Current price: 1.3024

News indicate no progress in Brexit talks related to fisheries and a level playing field.

Dollar’s sell-off backed the latest advance, but the pair won’t be able to ignore Brexit headlines.

GBP/USD is technically bullish, the next directional move will depend on the US election’ outcome.

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.3078 on the back of the dollar’s sell-off, and despite discouraging Brexit headlines. Financial boards are all about US elections this Tuesday, with equities soaring and the greenback plummeting ahead of the result. Regarding Brexit talks, reports indicated that trade negotiations are still stuck when it comes to a level playing field and fisheries, the two main issues that stalled progress months ago. However, progress was reported in other areas, including social security. EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will report on progress to EU ambassadors this Wednesday.

The pair will likely continue trading alongside risk-related sentiment during the upcoming sessions, although the pound won’t ignore Brexit-related headlines once the picture on US election is clearer. This Wednesday, Markit will publish the final UK Services PMI foreseen unchanged at 52.3 in October.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The short-term picture for the GBP/USD pair indicates that chances are on the upside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has recovered above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA losing its bearish strength. Technical indicators remain within positive levels, the Momentum easing but the RSI firm around 63. Nevertheless, the upcoming direction will depend on the market’s reaction to the US presidential elections. Bears will take over on a break below 1.2950.

Support levels: 1.3000 1.2950 1.1905

Resistance levels: 1.3085 1.3130 1.3180