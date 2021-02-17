GBP/USD Current price: 1.3856

UK PM Johnson said restrictive measures would be lifted with caution, to be irreversible.

Inflation in the United Kingdom picked up in January, beating expectations.

GBP/USD could accelerate its decline once below 1.3825.

The GBP/USD pair edged lower and settled in the 1.3850 price zone, despite upbeat UK data as buying the dollar was the name of the game. The due corrective decline, however, is far from suggesting pound bulls gave up, mainly considering progress in the UK macroeconomic figures and coronavirus immunization. UK PM Johnson referred once again to the current lockdown, saying that restrictive measures will be lifted with caution, adding that he expects the process to be irreversible.

Data wise, the UK published January inflation figures. The annual CPI was up 0.7%, while the core reading printed at 1.4%, both beating expectations. The Retail Price Index in the same month surged 1.4% YoY, while the Producer Price came in at -0.2%. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data this Thursday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair could extend its decline during the upcoming sessions, but its bearish potential is limited. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is below a bullish 20 SMA, while holding above the larger ones. Technical indicators have turned flat within negative levels, favoring a new leg lower. The daily low was set at 1.3829, the immediate support en route to the 1.3770 price zone.

Support levels: 1.3825 1.3770 1.3720

Resistance levels: 1.3865 1.3905 1.3950